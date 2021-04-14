Man Claims He Accidentally Shot, Killed His Brother in Meriden: Police

Police have arrested a man who they said claims he accidentally shot and killed his brother in Meriden over the weekend.

Detectives were called to Midstate Medical Hospital on Saturday after getting a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the man, later identified as 38-year-old Dante Smith, later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, police said Dante's brother, Anthony Smith, was identified as a suspect.

On Tuesday, a formal interview was conducted with Anthony. Police said Anthony was cooperative with detectives and admitted to accidentally shooting his brother with a rifle.

Anthony was held on several outstanding warrants and has since been charged accordingly for his involvement in the shooting, police said. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

A search warrant was also executed at Anthony's house for evidence of the crime. While there, authorities said they found rifle ammunition and a pistol.

According to police, Anthony is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a gun and/or ammunition.

The incident is still being investigated and additional charges are anticipated, police added.