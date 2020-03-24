Man Accused of Kidnapping Someone While in Possession of a Gun in New Haven

New Haven police have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping someone while in possession of a gun on Tuesday.

Officers investigated a kidnapping complaint around 3:30 a.m.

While investigating, police said they stopped a vehicle and arrested the operator, later identified as 34-year-old Luis Xavier Rivera, of New Haven.

New Haven Police Department

Investigators said they found a facsimile gun and knife.

Rivera was taken into custody and is facing charges including kidnapping first degree with a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon and threatening.

His bond was set at $250,000. Rivera was held at the New Haven Police Department Union Avenue Detention Center and was later transferred to an arraignment hearing at New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police did not release details about the person Rivera is accused of kidnapping.