Man arrested in connection to Norwalk hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian

A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Norwalk that left a pedestrian with serious injuries last month.

Dispatchers received reports of a crash involving an evading vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Madison Street around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The vehicle had already fled the scene.

The man was transported to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police did not give an update on the man's current condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives worked with members of the Crime Scene Unit and Crash Reconstruction Team. Through their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 44-year-old Anouce Souffrant, of Norwalk. Souffrant is accused of driving the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Souffrant was arrested at Norwalk Police Department on Friday. He is facing charges including evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury. His bond is $100,000 and he is due in court on January 5.