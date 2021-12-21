Man Arrested in Connection With Deadly Town Fair Tire Shooting in Orange

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly Town Fair Tire shooting that happened in Orange last year, police said.

Orange Police said they've arrested 25-year-old Terrance Allen, formerly of New Haven, after serving an arrest warrant.

Officials said they served the warrant at Derby Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police said 27-year-old Joshwua Figueroa, of New Haven, was allegedly shot multiple times by 24-year-old Terrance Allen.

Police say Allen was working as an employee of Town Fair Tire while Figueroa confronted him. He immediately fled the scene after the shooting.

Allen faces charges including murder, tampering with and fabricating physical evidence, and criminal possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.