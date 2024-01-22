Man charged in connection to crash that significantly damaged Milford home, moved it off its foundation

A man has been charged in connection to a crash that caused significant damage to a home in Milford last November.

A car crashed into a house on Pond Point Avenue around 11 p.m. on November 18, 2023.

Fire officials previously said the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the crash caused extensive damage to the home and moved it off of its foundation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Four people were home at the time of the crash. None were injured. All four of them were relocated to a neighbor's house due to the instability of the structure.

Investigators said the residents who live in the home have not been able to move back in.

During the investigation, authorities said it was determined that the 62-year-old male driver was intoxicated during the crash. An arrest warrant was submitted for his arrest.

On Friday, the man came to the Milford Police Department and turned himself in for the arrest warrant.

He is charged with operation under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive right. He posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 13.