Milford

Man charged in connection to crash that significantly damaged Milford home, moved it off its foundation

By Cailyn Blonstein

Milford Fire Dept.

A man has been charged in connection to a crash that caused significant damage to a home in Milford last November.

A car crashed into a house on Pond Point Avenue around 11 p.m. on November 18, 2023.

Fire officials previously said the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the crash caused extensive damage to the home and moved it off of its foundation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Four people were home at the time of the crash. None were injured. All four of them were relocated to a neighbor's house due to the instability of the structure.

Investigators said the residents who live in the home have not been able to move back in.

During the investigation, authorities said it was determined that the 62-year-old male driver was intoxicated during the crash. An arrest warrant was submitted for his arrest.

Local

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Debate held ahead of special Democratic mayoral primary do-over in Bridgeport

Manchester 3 hours ago

Water main break closes road in Manchester

On Friday, the man came to the Milford Police Department and turned himself in for the arrest warrant.

He is charged with operation under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive right. He posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 13.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us