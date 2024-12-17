Vernon

Man charged in connection to Vernon crash that left woman dead, man seriously injured

Police have arrested a man in connection to a collision in Vernon in June that left one pedestrian dead and another pedestrian seriously injured.

Vernon police said a man and a woman were struck just before 9:30 a.m. on June 12 while crossing the road where the Rails to Trails path meets Warren Avenue.

Both were taken to Hartford Hospital. The woman later died of her injuries, police said. She was identified as 81-year-old Anna Krocheski, of Tolland.

An 83-year-old man from Tolland had serious injuries and was in stable condition after the crash.

According to police, a 2004 Totoya Sienna minivan was found in the middle of Warren Avenue and appeared to be involved in the crash.

Last month, the 34-year-old driver of the minivan was arrested in connection to the crash. The Manchester man is facing charges including assault, misconduct with a motor vehicle, distracted driving and failure to exercise reasonable care when near a vulnerable user on a public way.

He was held in lieu of $75,000 and appeared in court on November 27.

