Man Charged With Weapon Violation in Connection to Deadly New Haven Shooting

A man has been charged with a weapon violation in connection to a deadly shooting in New Haven on Friday morning.

Police said they are continuing to investigate after a man who was shot in the parking lot of Walgreens on York Street died, marking at least the third fatal shooting in New Haven this week.

Officers responded to several 911 calls at 10:13 a.m. after a shooting in the parking lot at 88 York St. and the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said they found witnesses and a person present at the time of the incident.

The man who was present, later identified by police as 39-year-old Michael Karbownik, was detained, authorities said.

New Haven Police

According to police, Karbownik handled a gun before the incident. Detectives seized the gun on scene.

Karbownik is facing a charge of criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail and is due in court on Monday.

The death investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304.

Friday's shooting was the second shooting in New Haven within 12 hours.

On Thursday night, a 22-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting outside a Bouchet Lane residence.

The shooting happened soon after a rally for peace in the city following a week filled with gun violence.

There have been at least 10 shootings in New Haven in the last week.

On Wednesday, the mayor and police chief held a news conference about an increase in gun violence after four shootings, including two homicides, within a matter of hours on Tuesday night.