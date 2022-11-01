Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury

A man is dead after he was hit by a car on Chase Avenue in Waterbury Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the area of 62 Chase Ave. at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Responding officers said they saw a 42-year-old man that was hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

The man's identity has not yet been released. Police said the driver remained on scene.

Fire officials said bystanders were performing CPR on the man before police got there. The crash happened on the same street as another accident that sent four people to the hospital earlier that night.

Chase Avenue is closed from Hill Street to North Main Street while authorities investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-346-3975.