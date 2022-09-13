Man Dies After Scooter Crash in Meriden

A man has died after a scooter crash in Meriden on Monday night.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls around 7:40 p.m. about a man who crashed his scooter on S. Colony St.

When police arrived, they said they found two Good Samaritans providing emergency care to the unresponsive man.

The man was treated by first responders at the scene and was transported to MidState Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

According to investigators, a 48-year-old man was traveling north on Old Colony Road from Wallingford and he turned onto S. Colony Street heading north.

Police said the man was found lying in the front yard of a home on S. Colony Street with the scooter on its side.

Investigators said it does not appear that the man had any major trauma. The investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy.

The Meriden Police Major Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201.