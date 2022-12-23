Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven

A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died.

Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at about 9 p.m.

Cloud was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries as a result of the shooting, and was later deemed stable.

His death marks the city's 13th homicide this year.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.