Man faces murder charges in death of 30-year-old in Ansonia

Police have arrested a 20-year-old on murder charges in connection to the death of a man in Ansonia earlier this year.

The police department said Sahvone Valentine, of Hartford, was arrested for his involvement in the killing of 30-year-old Abdul-Jalil Humphrey.

Officers found Humphrey in a driveway on Hodge Avenue on the afternoon of July 14 when they responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting.

They said Humphrey had been shot several times and died after he was transported to Griffin Hospital.

In November, police arrested a 17-year-old girl and charged her with murder. Jada Artis, of Ansonia, faces charges including felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering prosecution. She is being held on a $2 million bond.

Valentine was previously identified as a suspect in the killing, and police believe he's the one that shot Humphrey. He was in the custody of the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, according to police.

Authorities said Valentine faces charges including felony murder, murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and more. He was held on a $2 million bond.

The Derby Police Department, Connecticut State Police – Central District Major Crime, Shelton Police Department, Middletown Police Department and the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory assisted Ansonia police in the investigation.