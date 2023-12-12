Ansonia

Man faces murder charges in death of 30-year-old in Ansonia

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a 20-year-old on murder charges in connection to the death of a man in Ansonia earlier this year.

The police department said Sahvone Valentine, of Hartford, was arrested for his involvement in the killing of 30-year-old Abdul-Jalil Humphrey.

Officers found Humphrey in a driveway on Hodge Avenue on the afternoon of July 14 when they responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting.

They said Humphrey had been shot several times and died after he was transported to Griffin Hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In November, police arrested a 17-year-old girl and charged her with murder. Jada Artis, of Ansonia, faces charges including felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering prosecution. She is being held on a $2 million bond.

Valentine was previously identified as a suspect in the killing, and police believe he's the one that shot Humphrey. He was in the custody of the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, according to police.

Authorities said Valentine faces charges including felony murder, murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and more. He was held on a $2 million bond.

Local

South Windsor 31 mins ago

Death of Adam Johnson from skate blade prompts new look at neck guard mandates

Connecticut 2 hours ago

Some CT lawmakers aim to ban workplace non-disclosure agreements

The Derby Police Department, Connecticut State Police – Central District Major Crime, Shelton Police Department, Middletown Police Department and the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory assisted Ansonia police in the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Ansoniamurder
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us