Man falls between platform and train at Bridgeport train station

A man was taken to the hospital after falling between the platform and a train in Bridgeport on Tuesday evening, according to city officials.

Dispatchers received calls about a man who had fallen onto the train tracks at the train station on Water Street shortly before 9 p.m.

City officials said the man got stuck between the platform and the train as it was pulling away.

He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The city described the fall as accidental.

