Man Involved in Crash Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Passing Vehicle on I-95 in Greenwich

A man who was involved in a crash has serious injuries after he was struck by a passing vehicle on Interstate 95 south in Greenwich on Saturday.

Troopers were called to a two vehicle crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries on I-95 south near the exit 5 off ramp around 12:45 a.m.

During the investigation, state police said a Toyota was disabled in the right lane when a Nissan Altima was unable to stop in time and collided with the back of the driver's side of the vehicle. There were no reported injuries in this crash.

The driver of the Nissan Altima then stopped in the right lane to check on the driver of the Toyota and exited his vehicle, state police said.

A Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the right lane and hit the driver of the Nissan Altima who was outside of his vehicle, they added.

The man who was hit, identified by state police as a 50-year-old from New York, sustained head injuries and severe trauma to his right leg, according to state police. He was transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.