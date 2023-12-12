Man pulled gun on driver who honked at him in Manchester: police

Police have arrested a man who is accused of pointing a gun at a woman who had honked her horn at him in Manchester early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Fuel+ gas station and convenience store at 220 Spruce St. to investigate a road rage incident.

The victim told them that a man was partly blocking the entrance when she was trying to get into the parking lot, and she honked her horn.

The man then started waving his arms at her, she told police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The woman drove into the lot, went into the store and found the man waiting when she returned to the parking lot, police said.

When she got into her vehicle to leave, the man walked toward her car while pointing a handgun at her, police said.

When she told him that she was calling the police, and he left, police said.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Middletown man, had a valid Connecticut pistol permit, but no firearms were registered to him, according to police.

Police initially were not able to find the man, but they secured an arrest warrant and a Yale police officer found the vehicle on Monday, conducted a traffic stop and the man was arrested.

Police said there was also an active re-arrest warrant out of Middletown and he was turned over to Manchester police.

The man has been charged with threatening in the first degree with a firearm, breach of peace in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and intimidation based on bias/bigotry in the second degree.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond on the Manchester charges and an additional $150 bond for the charge of failure to appear in the second degree out of Middletown.