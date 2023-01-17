Man Shot on Footbridge in Willimantic

A man was shot on a footbridge in Willimantic Monday night and police are investigating the shooting.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, called 911 at midnight and said he had just been shot and was near a restaurant, police said.

Dispatchers tracked his location to the Crosby Lot on North Street. Willimantic officers responded and found the victim, who had been shot twice in his leg.

He was transported to Windham Hospital and then moved Hartford Hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers investigating the shooting followed a trail of blood down North Street, across Main Street and up the footbridge, where they found several spent casings.

Police said this was not random and the victim knew whoever was responsible.

Officers are investigating and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Mike Suplicki or Detective Keith Edele at 860-465-3135