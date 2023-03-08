Waterbury

Man Suspected in Death of Estranged Wife, Shooting of Son in Waterbury Found Dead in Virginia

A man suspected of the shooting that killed his estranged wife and and injured their 19-year-old son in Waterbury Tuesday morning was found in Virginia and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The investigation started when officers responded to Mark Lane around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a disturbance.

They said they found 45-year-old Catherine Roberts dead from gunshot wounds.

Catherine Roberts' 19-year-old son had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Solomon Roberts Sr., of Waterbury, and said he was the woman's estranged husband and the father of the 19-year-old shooting victim.

Waterbury police said Virginia State Police notified them Tuesday afternoon that they found Solomon Roberts Sr., stopped his vehicle and found him dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Waterbury Police investigators working with law enforcement authorities in Virginia.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741. 

