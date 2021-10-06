Man Threatened to Shoot Victim During Carjacking at Southington Gas Station: Police

A woman was carjacked at a gas station in Southington early Wednesday morning and police said the man threatened to shoot her if she didn’t get out of the car.

Police said the victim had just finished pumping gas at the Exxon Station at 682 Queen St. around 1:15 a.m. when a man got into the driver seat of her car, a 2014 BMW X3.

She jumped in the front passenger seat to confront him and the man said he would shoot her if she didn’t get out of the car, police said.

The victim complied and didn’t see a weapon, according to police. The car thieves drove off, leaving the victim behind.

The victim said around $2,000 in cash and other things were inside the car.

A Southington police officer saw the vehicle in the center of town, but it was gone before officers could catch up to it, police said.

An officer found the vehicle at 4:23 a.m., with help from Waterbury police, and the vehicle was brought to the Southington police department.

Police are working to get video from the gas station and the victim’s workplace.

A witness reported seeing two males.