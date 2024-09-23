Man wanted in New Hampshire arrested after crash in Groton

A man who was wanted in New Hampshire has been arrested after a crash in Groton over the weekend.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a crash near Esker Point Beach on Groton Long Point Road on Sunday around 7:15 a.m.

Officers quickly responded to the area and found a 2024 Kia Soul on its side at the edge of the beach on the grass near the volleyball courts. Police said the vehicle was unoccupied, but a witness reported seeing a man flee the scene on foot on Marsh Road toward Noble Avenue.

During the investigation, authorities determined the Kia was stolen out of Salem, New Hampshire, and said a suspect was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Doleo, of Lowell, Massachusetts. According to police, Doleo has an extensive, violent criminal history out of several states.

Police used two K9 teams and a drone to search around Noble Avenue for Doleo. He was reportedly seen by witnesses near a specific home on Noble Avenue. Officers said Doleo was found hiding in a crawlspace under the home and was taken into custody.

Investigators said a criminal check for Doleo showed he was wanted by the Salem, New Hampshire, Police Department for two felony charges for theft and one misdemanor charge associated with contempt of court.

Doleo is now facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, burglary, breach of peace, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating a vehicle without a license and extradition arrest/fugitive from justice.

He was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash. He was then taken back to police headquarters and is being held on a $200,000 bond.