Man with autism reports his shoes were stolen, New Haven officers get him new ones

By Bryan Mercer

Posted by NHPD on Facebook
New Haven Police

A story with an unfortunate beginning comes to a happy ending thanks to the New Haven Police Department.

According to a social media post, NHPD Officer Trevor Brown responded to a reported theft made by a man with autism. The man said his sneakers and hat were stolen from him by a group of young people.

Police said the reported theft occurred on Whalley Avenue on November 14.

Following coordinated efforts by Officer Brown, other members of the department, and New Haven's Office of Youth Services, police say they were able to get two new pairs of sneakers and present them to the victim.

The shoes were given to the man by Officer Brown and fellow Officer Evans.

Police did not share any update on information regarding the group who allegedly stole the original items from the man.

