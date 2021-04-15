Man With Monitoring Bracelet Climbs Into Woman's Home Through Pet Door in Meriden: Police

A man with a monitoring bracelet from numerous violent domestic incidents climbed through the pet door of a woman's home in Meriden on Wednesday, according to officials.

Police said 31-year-old Colin McBriarty, of Berlin, cut off his monitoring bracelet that he was required to wear.

At the time of the break-in, officials said there were six protective court orders in place against McBriarty.

When police learned that McBriarty cut his bracelet off, Berlin police contacted Meriden police to check the woman's home address to make sure that she was safe.

When officers arrived at the home, they heard a loud crash inside. Police said they then knocked on the door at which point McBriarty stuck his head out an upstairs window. Officials said he did not comply with police and officers heard several more loud bangs, which they say sounded like furniture being moved or thrown around.

The woman inside the home then contacted the police department and reported that she was hiding in a closet and that she suspected McBriarty had broken into her home, according to officials. Police said she told them she feared for her life, which is when officers forced their way into the home and rushed upstairs.

Officials said McBriarty had barricaded himself in the laundry room by sliding the dryer within the room in front of the door. McBriarty later was convinced to exit the room and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out and then taken back to the police department.

He faces charges including home invasion, six counts of violation of a protective order, breach of peace, interfering with police officers and second degree criminal mischief. He was held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in court Wednesday.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.