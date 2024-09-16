Man faces manslaughter charges after motorcycle crash on I-95 in Milford

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Milford last year.

A motorcycle and truck crashed on I-95 North just before exit 39A. The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Victor Ryan Forbes, of West Haven, died at the scene.

Troopers said a truck towing a trailer drifted between the left and center lane, colliding with the motorcycle. The truck driver was not injured.

According to police, the truck driver, 43-year-old Angel Caraballo, of Middlefield, failed field sobriety tests at the scene.

Troopers said Caraballo was taken into custody on Thursday, and he's facing manslaughter charges. He is also facing reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges.

Caraballo was released on a $25,000 bond and he appeared in court on Monday.