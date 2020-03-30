Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing This Afternoon

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Monday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Fire Chief John Alston, Police Chief Otoniel Reyes and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 4:30 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

New Haven has 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to statistics the state released on Sunday.

The state of Connecticut has had nearly 2,000 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.