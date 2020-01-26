Memorial to be Held in New Haven for Teen Shot, Killed by State Police

A memorial for Mubarak Soulemane, the 19-year-old who was shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven, is happening on Sunday in New Haven.

The service will be at the First Calvary Baptist Church and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton will be in attendance. He is expected to speak about the case as the family continues to cope with the teen's death.

It started about a week and a half ago when Norwalk Police responded to reports of an armed carjacking.

Shortly after, state troopers responded to a car driving recklessly on Interstate 95 north. A chase ensued and Soulemane's vehicle hit two state police cruisers as well as another car before being boxed in by police.

Police said a stun gun was used, which did not work. Troopers also said a weapon was shown and a trooper on the scene fired his gun and hit Soulemane.

Soulemane's family said the teen battled with mental illness and said while he may have committed a crime, he did not deserve to die.

The family also said they are working with the State's Attorney to seek justice and learn the next steps in the case.

“They looked us in the eyes and told us that we should have faith in them. They’re not going to be bias,” said Soulemane's uncle Tahir Muhammad.

"We know just by looking at the video that this young man was murdered,” said First Calvary Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber. "If an officer shoots in a car, that's a problem."

The service is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and a peaceful protest is expected to follow.