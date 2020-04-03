Men Try to Remove Sand Placed at South Windsor Skate Park to Keep People From Gathering: Police

Town of

Soon after covering a skate park with sand to prevent large groups from gathering, South Windsor police said they responded to the park after two men tried to remove sand so they could use it.

South Windsor closed areas of congregation within the parks and put the sand down after seeing large groups of youth gathering despite the order to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the text from tonight’s reverse 911 call pic.twitter.com/k7Q2fgJgf9 — South Windsor, CT (@SouthWindsorCT) April 1, 2020

Police said they responded to the park just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday after someone reported seeing two men sweeping the sand off the skate park.

Police stopped a vehicle attempting to leave and said the two men in the vehicle confirmed they were trying to remove the sand from the skate park so they could use it. They were issued simple trespass infractions.