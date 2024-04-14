Meriden community remembers boy killed in go-kart crash with candlelight vigil

A community continues to mourn the death of a young boy after a go-kart crash at a Meriden park last week. A vigil was held in his memory Saturday evening.

Flowers and lit candles make up a makeshift memorial on the Meriden Green. All of this part of vigil remembering six-year-old Adrian Warzecha, who died in a go-kart crash at Kronenberger Park on Tuesday.

“I can’t even imagine losing my son. I don’t.”

Laura Dralle is a high school classmate of Adrian’s mother. She says he attended the same daycare as her children.

“He would go before and after school and every time I dropped my son off, he would just be sitting at the table smiling and eating his breakfast,” she said.

We're learning new details about what led up to a go-kart crash where a 6-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night. A memorial is forming at a busy park in Meriden, where the incident happened.

She says Adrian had a bubbly personality with her son.

“When my son would be picked up from day care, he would always like ‘Where’s my hug, Zion?’ and he would just love hugging Zion. He was just the brightest little boy ever and just so sweet,” Dralle said.

A family friend says they won’t forget Adrian’s face.

“His cute little smile. His face. Everything. He just brought joy to everyone. Yeah,” Liz Quinn, of Middletown, said.

Meriden police say Adrian and a 4-year-old boy were riding a go-kart in the park’s parking lot Tuesday when they crashed into and went under a closed swing gate.

Police say Adrian was wearing a helmet, but suffered a traumatic injury and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The 4-year-old wasn’t seriously hurt. As the community surrounded the memorial, Adrian’s family embraced those who came out.

“So supportive and amazing,” Quinn said.

Adrian’s family did not wish to talk at the vigil. Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati did release a statement sending his condolences to his family.