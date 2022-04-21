meriden

Meriden Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Leading Police on Chase

A Meriden man is in custody and is facing several drug charges after leading police on a chase and violating parole, according to police.

Meriden Police said 34-year-old Robert Williams was on parole for assault and took off his GPS monitoring device.

Williams was located inside a vehicle that had pulled over to the side of the road on Crown Street.

Authorities said when a Meriden police cruiser turned on its lights, Williams fled on foot and began running on Crown Street towards East Main Street.

While running, officials said Williams took off an article of clothing, which police found and suspected that narcotics were inside.

Police were later able to locate and arrest Williams.

After obtaining a search warrant, narcotics were found in the area where Williams was observed leaving from, police said.

Williams is facing several charges including possession of narcotics, two counts of sale of narcotics, interfering with an officer, and violating parole.

