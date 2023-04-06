Michelle Troconis No Longer Has to Wear GPS Monitor: Judge

Michelle Troconis no longer has to wear a GPS ankle monitor as she awaits trial in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Dulos.

Troconis hugged her attorney after a judge made the decision on Thursday. She has worn the device since her arrest in 2019.

Back in March 2022, a judge denied Troconis' request to remove her ankle monitor.

She is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos and is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos in May 2019. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murdering his estranged wife. He died in January 2020 days after police interrupted his suicide attempt.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping off her five children at school in New Canaan. She has never been found.