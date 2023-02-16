Middle School Student Had Died After Fire in Redding: Superintendent

A sixth-grade student in Redding has died after a fire Tuesday night, according to the superintendent of schools for Easton, Redding and Region 9 School Districts.

Superintendent Dr. Jason McKinnon notified families Wednesday that Brien Karlson, a sixth-grade student at John Read Middle School, was taken to the hospital after a fire at the family’s home and died Wednesday afternoon.

“It is devastating to share this news and even to read this message. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially for our students,” McKinnon said in a statement.

“As we grieve the loss of one of our students, we will find strength in our ability to show compassion as fellow community members, colleagues, and friends,” McKinnon added.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The school district has a crisis Intervention team to help students, parents and school personnel.

McKinnon said counselors would be at Redding Elementary School and John Read Middle School and they have arranged for a crisis team from Western Connecticut State University that specializes in trauma management and support services to assist students and staff.

The extra support will be available into next week.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to provide support that is needed by students, staff, and families. Once we learn more about how to help the Karlson family, we will share these details with you,” McKinnon said.

The fire was on Diamond Hill Road in Redding and fire departments from several towns responded.

The fire marshal is investigating to determine what caused the fire.