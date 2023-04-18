Mild Winter Could Lead to Buggy Spring

While it was nice to enjoy a mild winter, there could be a price to pay this spring. Lots of bugs. If you think you’re seeing more insects this April than in years past, you’re right.

As pleasant as the weather may be, there could be a lot of things bugging you this spring. The mild winter has allowed many insects, especially mosquitos, to thrive a little sooner than usual.

“In a typical year, they would start emerging more like in May than April,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, who oversees the state’s mosquito monitoring program.

Armstrong explains that the warmer temperatures have allowed mosquito species from the south to move into our region and expects the warmer winter to have a broad reaching impact.

“We will see earlier activity and that could extend the mosquito season longer,” Armstrong said.

But it’s not just mosquitos. Richland Pest and Bee Control says it is already seeing escalated homeowner needs because of insect activity.

“It’s mating season for common pests in Connecticut, like termites and ants, so we’ve been inundated with calls for those,” said Richland Vice President, Michael Sarnese.

And then of course there’s ticks. With the uncharacteristically warm winter, there could be more of them this year.

“When we have really warm winters, that means more and more survive,” said Megan Linske, a tick ecologist with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Defending against ticks for pets, medicated collars and topical treatments are important. Patti Gleason started treating her dog with permethrin in February, earlier than normal years.

“I don’t do it through the winter. I usually start around March or April,” she said.

Linske supports that approach, highly recommending protecting pets and their owners.

“(With) more ticks, there’s going to be more pathogens present and subsequently more Lyme disease,” Linske said.

Regardless of preventative measures, Linske says there is one thing you should always do after spending time in wooded or grassy areas.

“Check yourself, check the kids, check your pets, and pull off any ticks as quickly as you can,” she said.