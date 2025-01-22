Milford

Milford police arrest man suspected of sex trafficking, sex assault

Milford police have arrested a man suspected of sex trafficking and forcing a victim into prostitution, then sexually assaulting her.  

The investigation started in December 2023 when officers responded to a motel and they found the victim alone, police said. She was taken to the police department and provided services.

The Special Investigations Unit took over the investigation and found that the victim had met a man online, he gave her housing for a weekend, then told her that he is going to traffic her and force her into prostitution, police said.

The victim was given a phone to use for “dates,” and she was forced to make money, according to police.

The suspect, a 65-year-old Bridgeport man, put the victim in a motel room, managed her visits and took all the money that was made, police said.

She told police that he only fed her every few days and sexually assaulted her when she didn't follow directions, police said.

The victim was able to call police and ask for help after around two and a half weeks, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday and charged with sexual assault in the first degree and trafficking in persons.

