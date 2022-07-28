Milford's Little League Junior Softball Team Secures Spot in World Series

Milford's Little League Junior Softball Team celebrated a big win Thursday.

The 12 and under team played against Colchester, Vermont to qualify for the Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina. After a 10 - 0 win, Milford advances.

"Once we start getting some momentum, it's hard to stop us, it's hard to stop us," said Coach Mike Bonanno.

Proud parents and siblings found their seats in the stands. Andrea Horvack, whose daughter, Sophia, pitched a no-hitter in Thursday's game, was brought to tears knowing her daughter made it this far in the tournament.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I'm just super, super proud. I can't even tell you. It's great," said Horvack, of Milford.

It was also a big day for families from the Green Mountain State.

"This whole process of getting up to this point, the playoffs. This is the picture of don't give up," said a parent from Colchester, Vermont.

Milford parents say it was a long road to get here between all the games and training.

"The all-star practices the last six weeks have been grueling. Two-and-a-half hour practices not to mention the entire Little League season beforehand," said Joe Speringo, of Milford.

But all that work paid off Thursday.

"They're just warriors. They are strong, powerful women that I love being around because I know they're going to fight," said Bonanno.

The excitement continued off the field and into the Bristol community, where restaurants fed hungry fans.

"I'd say close to 80 orders, 90 orders per day if it's a big game. And at night, it's obviously better because the families come and eat with their kids," said Yigit Uzulmez, co-owner of Sergio's Pizza.

"I do have a personal connection. I've played on the main Breen Field as a young Little Leaguer," said Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano. "Many of these kids go on to play Major League Baseball or go on to play college softball and many other things, and it's just a great experience for us to see in Bristol."

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Breen Field will be home to the 2022 Little League Baseball Metro Regional Tournament, where Connecticut will play Rhode Island.