Military moms get together in Groton for joint baby shower

By Sydney Boyo

On Tuesday, 20 military families shared a baby shower in Groton. New, expecting and second time mothers all came together to celebrate their bundles of joy.

"This is a chance to come together as a community,” said Operation Shower Chief Product Officer Lindsey Fletcher. “And let these families know that, one, they’re appreciated, two, that they are not alone.”

The event was hosted by Operation Shower, who was last in Groton 13 years ago. Today, the non-profit held raffles, games and gave out presents to the mothers.

“I just didn’t know what to expect when I got here,” says December Jenny whose husband is stationed in Groton. “Just seeing how much that they genuinely care and go out of their way.”

Others like Allyssa-Marie and Matt Thieme are both members of the Coast Guard. They say being a dual military family is all about support.

“We’re very lucky that both of us are not only stationed in at the same place,” says Matt. “But we also have units that are willing to adjust our work hours so that they can support not just one, but two children.”

“It was important to us to connect with other families,” says Allyssa-Marie. “And also just create that network that we need.”

The event was sponsored by the Travelers Championship. Moms also received gifts donated from Chicco, 4moms and other companies.  

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” says first time mom Jenny. “It’s just the things we got. They really mean a lot to a first-time mom such as myself.”

