Mix of sun and clouds today, isolated shower possible for July 4th

By Anthony Carpino

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the mid 80s.

There will be a slight breeze this afternoon.

For the 4th of July, it will be cloudy with an isolated shower possible, especially to the north and west of Hartford.

The holiday will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. There will be slightly more humidity.

Isolated shower chances will continue through Friday afternoon. 

Our greatest chance at rain will be on Saturday, where an isolated thunderstorm will also be possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

