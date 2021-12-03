mohawk mountain

Mohawk Mountain Opens Its Slopes For The Winter

By Caroline LeCour

83261968DP007_Colorado_Ski_
Getty Images

Tis the season to hit the slopes as Mohawk Mountain opens for their 75th season.

Announced Friday, Mohawk Mountain is open for the season today.

The mountain is introducing this year a new “e-commerce platform” and will also be equipped with new “RFID gate technology.”

Skiiers who ordered a 2021-2022 season pass will now be able to pick up their pass at the mountain by scanning the barcode from your order at a RFID Pass Station.

Mohawk Mountain also reminds visitors that due to the coronavirus pandemic, patrons must still follow the mountain’s COVID guidelines which include masks required indoors for those not vaccinated.

Lifts will operate Monday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sundays 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Main Lodge will be open Monday through Friday a half an hour before slopes open, and Saturday and Sunday an hour before slopes open.

For more information, visit Mohawk Mountain’s website here.

This article tagged under:

mohawk mountainskiingwinter sports
