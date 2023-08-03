Mom of toddler who fell from Hartford window due in court on manslaughter charge

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died after falling from a third-floor window in Hartford last month has been charged with manslaughter in connection to his death and she is due in court Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 after the child fell and officers found the little boy with serious injuries. He was transported to Connecticut Children's and later died.

Investigators said the mother had left five children between the ages of 2 and 12 unattended in the apartment, which was in deplorable and uninhabitable condition, and officials believe a screen fell out of the window and then the child fell.

The boy's mom, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, was initially charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor -- two counts of risk of injury per child and one for suspicion of leaving them unattended and one for the alleged condition of the apartment, according to officials.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In the arrest warrant, officers who responded to the home last month described the conditions of the apartment and said they found bugs, moldy food, curdled liquids and trash and the odors of human waste in the home.

Frank has since been charged with manslaughter and is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.