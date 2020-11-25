Most CT Residents Expected to Stay Home this Thanksgiving: Survey

Nearly 90% of Connecticut residents will not be traveling this Thanksgiving, according to a new survey from AAA

“I’ll put it to you like this pre-corona it would be a nightmare,” Jeffrey Robinson, a truck driver, said.

Pre-pandemic, Robinson said getting his miles on the road for work the day before Thanksgiving takes some mental preparation.

“Because I drive an 18-wheeler I gear up with Icy Hot because I know it’s going to be a long day with a left leg that’s going to be aching and exhausted,” Robinson said.

But with fewer drivers on the roadways, Robinson will not only able to complete his stops but make it home to New York for Thanksgiving.

“We brought all of our food turkey, arugula,” Alexander Kennedy said.

Kennedy and his family stopped in Southington Wednesday while making the trek from New York City to Martha’s Vineyard to see his 97-year-old mother for Thanksgiving.

“We’re not going to get out of the ferry we’re going to take the ferry over, we’re not going be out,” Kennedy said.

More than half of the people surveyed in the AAA poll said they will not be traveling because of COVID-19 concerns, more than 40% calling it a significant risk.

“I usually wipe the seats, spray a little spray around,” Maritza Balaguer said.

Sill for travelers like Balaguer from New York in Connecticut Wednesday to see her mom, making the trip by train is worth it for her to be with loved ones.

“I am planning on being as cautious as I possibly can,” Sharnette Anderson said.

Bradley International Airport is expecting travel this week to be about 38% above the average week in 2020 but still down 65% compared the last Thanksgiving.