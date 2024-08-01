Meriden

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Meriden

Motorcycle crash on East Main Street in Meriden
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Meriden on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received several 911 calls just after 3:30 p.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup at the intersection of East Main Street and Paddock Avenue.

Officers found Juan Cruz, 36, of Meriden, unresponsive in the road, police said.

He was treated at the scene and taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, where he died, police said.

From the police investigation, investigators determined that a black Toyota Tacoma was heading west on East Main Street, preparing to turn left onto Paddock Avenue in the left-turn-only lane, and an orange Honda CBR600 motorcycle was heading east on East Main Street. 

Several witnesses told police that the motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed for the area just before the crash, police said.

The Meriden Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

The Meriden Police Department asks anyone who saw what happened to call 203-630-6201. 

You can contact Officer J. Vazquez, the lead investigator, directly at jvazquez@meridenct.gov or Sgt Lacerda at vlacerda@meridenct.gov.

