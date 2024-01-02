Multiple people trapped inside Somers home

Four people are reportedly trapped inside of a home in Somers, according to crews.

Firefighters are responding to a home on Quality Avenue. Crews said several people are trapped on the second floor of the home.

The extent of their injuries is unknown. LifeStar confirms that they're preparing to transport patients from the fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.