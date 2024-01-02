Somers

Multiple people trapped inside Somers home

NBC Connecticut

Four people are reportedly trapped inside of a home in Somers, according to crews.

Firefighters are responding to a home on Quality Avenue. Crews said several people are trapped on the second floor of the home.

The extent of their injuries is unknown. LifeStar confirms that they're preparing to transport patients from the fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Somersfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us