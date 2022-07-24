state parks

Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks in Connecticut are closed to new visitors on Sunday after reaching capacity.

The following parks are now closed:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Scantic River State Park in Enfield
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Any park that closes on Sunday is expected to reopen to new visitors on Monday.

Record heat is expected this weekend as the heat wave continues. The current forecast is for high temperatures close to 100. The "feels-like" temperature will likely be around 100-104 for most of the afternoon.

