Naugatuck Man Injures Trooper, Faces Several Charges After DUI Stop on I-84

A man has been arrested after police say he failed to comply during a DUI stop, sped off, and injured a trooper on I-84 in West Hartford Thursday night.

According to state police, they pulled 36-year-old Daniel Rapuano over near exits 43 and 44 after getting several calls of a vehicle driving erratically, swerving across all three lanes.

Officials say several troopers responded to the area and we're able to box the vehicle in near exit 40.

Trooper Dillon approached the truck and gave him commands. Investigators said because of the truck's height, the trooper stepped onto the running board and attempted to open the door.

Rapuano refused to comply with troopers and sped off, throwing the trooper into the center lane of the highway, according to state police.

Police say they used an "intentional collision" to stop him.

The trooper was taken transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The operator had no reported injuries.

Rapuano was taken into custody and faces several charges including DUI, assault on police, reckless driving, and Engaging in Pursuit. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.