New Britain and Middletown are feeling effects of recent storms

This latest storm has left an impact on people in the middle of the state, including New Britain and Middletown.

Frank Chase is no stranger to being prepared.

“It’s a do it yourself set up. It cost me about four to five thousand dollars,” he said.

Living in the area of Roxbury Road, he’s had to deal with flooding with every major storm. But this week’s rainfall didn’t cause too many problems, thanks to the snow on the ground.

“Some of that water just flows off of us and right into the street, and then we had the snowbanks along the roadside so the water in the street could not skip over the road banks and flood our land,” Chase said.

In the past, he’s had to pump out water from his basement, something he said neighbors are doing up the street.

“They all had their hoses out of their basements, using their pumps to get the water out of their basements,” he said.

During a Facebook Live, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the city did see some flooding, but the lack of torrential downpours helped minimize damage.

“It was a lot of rain over a longer period of time, so our storm water system was able to handle it,” she said.

The storm did overwhelm the Pameacha Pond dam in Middletown, causing 20 feet of it to break.

Town officials said this had no impact to businesses or residents, and they're in the process of repairing the dam.

Back in New Britain, Chase said with a chance of more rain coming this week, he’s prepared for whatever happens.

“Our pumps will be ready to go. Our hoses will be out in the driveway to take that water away from the building,” he said.

Chase said the neighborhood he’s in is prone to flooding due to an outdated storm sewage system and has been in constant contact with city officials.