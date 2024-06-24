New Britain leaders remember a trailblazer in their community

Remembered for a "legacy of service that is unparalleled," Dr. Alton Brooks has passed away, according to the city of New Britian.

The city's common council said in a statement that Brooks, who was 102 years old, attended Spottswood

AME Zion Church, participated in New Britian's NAACP branch, and served on a number of public committees.

Back in 2015, Brooks was honored as an African American trailblazer during Black History Month, in part for his participation in the 1963 March on Washington.

The grandson of an enslaved person, Brooks told NBC Connecticut back in 2015, "I have just wanted to love my neighbor as myself, and I want to do unto others as they would do unto me."

New Britain's common council said, "Dr. Brooks' contributions to New Britain will never be forgotten. He has left a legacy of service and compassion that will continue to inspire us all."

City leaders say a home going celebration will be held on Friday, June 28 at the AME Zion Church.