New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart Will Not Run For Governor; Announces Run for Fifth Term as Mayor

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced Sunday that she will not run for governor in 2022 and instead will run for her fifth term as mayor.

"Over the past few months, I have been honored and humbled to be mentioned as a leading potential candidate for Governor of the State of Connecticut in 2022. I greatly appreciate the constant encouragement I receive from people all across our state on a daily basis - so many of my friends, constituents, family members, and acquaintances have been unequivocal in their enthusiasm and, as such, I have spent the past year giving it the most serious consideration," Stewart said in a statement.

Stewart cited her obligations to the New Britain community and her family as her current priorities.

"Over the past year we have weathered one of the most challenging periods in recent history – a global pandemic and economic shutdown unlike anything seen before. Though we’ve taken steps to mitigate many of the negative impacts and have placed New Britain in a prime position for a fast and fierce recovery, there has never been a more critical time to have an experienced Mayor steering the ship," the mayor said.

Last summer, Stewart welcomed a baby girl into the world. She said that "like many people, we [she and her husband] have struggled with our new reality as working parents - balancing our work duties with our new family obligations."

“In my heart I know that my passion for public service and love of Connecticut will lead me to set my sights on higher office in the future, but now is not that time. Right now, my focus will continue to be on my family and my City. For those reasons, the best reasons, I will not be a candidate for Governor in 2022," the statement read.