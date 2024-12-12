New Britain

New Britain police arrest suspects in September homicide

NBC Connecticut

New Britain Police said they have arrested the suspects in the death of a 26-year-old man in September.

Dante Sprouse, of New Britain, was killed on the morning of Sept. 12 on Kelsey Street.

Police said officers responded to reports of a burglary and learned that there had been a crash leading to a disturbance where shots were fired, killing Sprouse.

The shooting happened around school drop-off time and Smith Elementary School and the Roosevelt Early Learning Center were in a shelter-in-place because of the proximity.

Investigators obtained warrants charging 18-year-old Jayden Hayes, of Bristol, and 22-year-old Angel Del Rio Clemente, of New Britain, with felony murder and they were arrested last month.

Police also obtained a warrant charging a 29-year-old Hartford man with burglary in the first degree in connection with the initial burglary.

