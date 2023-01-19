New Canaan Police Warn of Bear Sightings

New Canaan police are warning about bear sightings in town and said bird feeders and garbage can attract them.

New Canaan police said the Animal Control Unit has received several reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road.

The bear was seen yesterday around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Animal Control is reminding residents that bears do not hibernate all winter and will forage for food.

They are urging people to report bear sightings to animal control and to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website.

DEEP said that as the bear population continues to grow and expand its range in the state and bears become increasingly food-conditioned, conflicts with humans will continue to increase.

The DEEP website says that "food-conditioned bears pose a greater risk to public safety and often cause more property damage to houses, cars, pets, and livestock."