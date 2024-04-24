New details, body cam video of fatal shooting by Colchester police released

The Office of the Inspector General has released new information and body camera video showing what led up to a fatal shooting by Colchester police last week.

Three Colchester police officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Norwich Avenue on Thursday around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a possible disturbance.

A second-floor tenant reportedly told police that their landlord, 33-year-old Jared Billard, had been acting erratically since earlier that afternoon. At one point, police said Billard lit a grill within the common area of the home and then left it unattended.

According to police, Billard came out of his basement apartment, began grilling and became confrontational with the second-floor tenant around 5:20 p.m. During the interaction, authorities said Billiard pushed the tenant and displayed throwing knives.

Once police were at the home, they slowly entered the basement where Billiard lived. They tried to talk to Billiard, who was behind a closed door.

While speaking with Billiard, the officers reportedly heard him rack the slide of a pump action shot gun. Police said Billiard then said, "Here we go, this is you, this ain't me" as he emerged from the basement apartment door while pointing the gun toward one of the officers who was at the bottom of the stairs.

Police said at this point, the officer who was at the bottom of the stairs fired one shot and hit Billard in the chest. Officers rendered medical aid to Billard before he was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich. He later died of his injuries.

The Office of the Inspector General released police body camera footage of the incident. It can be seen here and here. Warning: some may find these videos disturbing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London Judicial District State's Attorney's Office.