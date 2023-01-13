New Eastern Regional Police Academy to Welcome First Class

The state's newest regional police academy will open next week in Norwich. For the first time, police recruits in eastern Connecticut will be able to receive their basic training with out leaving the region.

The regional academy will be operated by the Law Enforcement Council of Connecticut, a working group of police departments in Windham and New London counties.

"We are excited to start this next chapter for policing in Eastern Connecticut," said Wilfred Blanchette III, Executive Director of LEC.

The academy will operate out of a building on Hartford Healthcare's Norwich campus on Stott Ave. Before this location, recruits would have to go to the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden for their training. There are also several satellite academies, but this will be the first in eastern Connecticut.

“We petitioned the police officer standards and training council. They approved after quite a long process," said Blanchette. "They had to come down, inspect our facility, and make sure that we had everything that we need because obviously we need to put forth a product that is similar to what they are doing in Meriden.”

Blanchette said that the training will be the same as what is offered in Meriden, but there will be different instructors. The instructors will come directly from the 19 eastern Connecticut police departments that make up the LEC: Colchester, East Lyme, ESCU, Groton City, Groton Long Point, Groton Town, Killingly, Ledyard, Mashantucket Tribe, Mohegan Tribe, Montville, New London, Norwich, Plainfield, Putnam, Stonington, UConn, Waterford, and Willimantic.

“Certainly it allows them a greater depth of resources and knowledge throughout the region," said East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein.

Community members will also come in to the academy to host seminars on topics including mental health, substance abuse, and racial justice.

“That is a very important piece, having the community come in," said Blanchette.

Police said there are several benefits to the regional academy - they won't have to compete for seats at the state academy and they are hoping the new academy will help with hiring efforts.

“Really all of our departments are understaffed at this point, looking to add people because we are down in numbers," said Chief Finkelstein. "I think this is going to be a huge piece in getting us back to where we want to be.”

"I would like to get a little bit more interest in law enforcement from local people and if there is an academy in eastern Connecticut, that may peak somebody’s interest to pursue a career," said Blanchette.

The academy's first class has 15 recruits. Their training starts Jan. 17 and will last six months.

“I am ready to learn a lot and then come back and serve the community," said Xiao Chen Xu, who will begin classes at the academy as a recruit for the East Lyme Police Department.