New Haven Firefighter Injured in House Fire to be Released From Hospital Today

A New Haven firefighter who was injured in a fatal house fire last week is expected to be released from the hospital today.

Family members of Lt. Samod Rankins said he will be released from Bridgeport Hospital around noon.

One firefighter has died and another is in critical condition after a fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

He, as well as firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., were trapped in a house fire on Valley Street on Wednesday.

1 Firefighter Dead, 1 Critically Injured in House Fire in New Haven

Torres died from his injuries while Rankins suffered critical injuries.

Rankins, who was found unconscious in the house and was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital's burn unit, was upgraded from critical to fair condition Friday.

Two other firefighters were also injured and officials said they have since been released from the hospital.

There's still no word on what caused the fire.

