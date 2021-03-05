New Haven High School Students Will Have Option of In-Person Learning in April

New Haven high school students will have the option of returning to the classroom on April 5, the district announced Friday.

Students will still be able to choose remote learning. Younger students have had the hybrid model as an option since January, and middle school students started earlier this month.

New Haven Public Schools was one of the last districts to return students to its classrooms, spending months trying to determine ways to meet COVID-19 restrictions and keeping students on a remote learning model during that time.

The district began the process of vaccinating more than 4,000 educators earlier this week.