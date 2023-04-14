New Haven Launches Year-Round Outdoor Dining Options Ahead of Restaurant Week

New Haven’s Spring Restaurant Week 2023 begins April 16, and for those looking to eat outside, city officials announced the outdoor dining season began April 1, one month earlier than the usual May 1 start.

The weather and outdoor dining was perfect for Carmen Paulino of New Haven who was celebrating her birthday at Pacifico on College Street.

“The only reason we came here is because we could sit outside,” Paulino said.

All along College and Crown streets Friday afternoon, an outdoor meal was on the menu at restaurants where sidewalk furniture was already set up.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Even though I live in Norwich, I love to come to New Haven because of the options with the restaurants and the outdoor dining,” said Samantha Midili, who was having lunch at Via restaurant on Crown Street.

New Haven has long had outdoor dining options. City officials and restaurant owners had to adapt to different rules and strategies during the pandemic.

Now, the city is allowing businesses to take it even a step further beyond the extra four weeks in April. Restaurants can apply for year-round outdoor dining permits.

“That’s something we’re launching because we’ve heard a lot from residents and businesses that it’s really important to help support their businesses, and provide more options for people,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Via owner Kyle Liberman said the option is an added boost in the city. He says the summers can get slower because people head down to the beaches and may opt to eat at places along the waterfront.

“We don’t necessarily have that aspect, but being downtown, it’s a lively thing, it’s fun, so it’s definitely helpful for us,” Liberman said.

He says they do set up outdoor seating at the entrance and they have a terrace parking space patio for the street, but Lieberman is concerned about the winter. It’s an issue Elicker says could pose a challenge.

“Sometimes it’s a little tricky with street clearing and plowing and things like that,” Elicker said.

But it’s something diners say they’d try when the weather turns cold and dark once again.

“Ah, I would love to sit outside all the time,” said Paulino.

“I would definitely consider it, as long as I’m not freezing,” said Midili.